Gun probe in Malone results in four arrests

MALONE — An investigation into an alleged stolen rifle resulted in the arrests of four Malone residents Friday, according to Malone Police Chief Christopher J. Premo.
The Malone Village Police Department, with the assistance of the Tri-County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at 102 College Ave. in the village Friday and arrested Christopher J. Snyder, 32, Megan E. O’Neill, 36, Tiana L. Marshall, 28, and Jordan S. Reynolds, 33, according to a release from the police department.
Snyder was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for the alleged stolen rifle, as well as third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.
O’Neil faces charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.
Both Snyder and O’Neil were arraigned in Malone Town Court and released, police said.
Marshall was arrested on a warrant from state police in Wilton for second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was turned over to the state police, the release said.
Reynolds was charged with a parole violation and remanded to the Franklin County jail.
