SYRACUSE — A person opened fire with a gun Friday afternoon after a dispute at Destiny USA mall, police said.
Police believe the shooter was trying to intimidate someone by shooting at a trash can near Cinnabon on the mall’s first floor around 4:12 p.m., Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said at the mall afterward.
At least one shot was fired, a police spokesman said. Police did not yet know what the dispute was about but said it was between two groups.
Police sent an alert at 4:22 p.m. on Twitter for everyone at the mall to shelter in place. Police lifted the order about 20 minutes later and ordered people to evacuate the mall.
The shooter, who is not in custody, was last seen on camera running from the mall. The gun was not recovered, Cecile said.
Christopher Perez, who works in the Cheesecake Factory, heard people screaming and saying to get down after the gunfire.
People rushed into the restaurant for safety, Perez said. People moved to the back and waited for police, he said.
Emma Walley, 22, who was walking out of a restroom when she heard what sounded like two gunshots, said she ran back into the restroom. A custodian later ushered her out to an exit.
Walley, who said she is pregnant, said she was scared. She was outside the mall on the phone trying to locate her cousin. They became separated after the gunfire.
People were still evacuating the mall around 5:40 p.m. Others were trying to get inside not knowing about the shooting.
