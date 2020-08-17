NEW YORK — Gyms statewide can reopen next week after the indoor exercise facilities were closed in mid-March over concerns about New York’s wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.
Gyms can reopen Aug. 24, but localities must inspect them by Sept. 2, the governor said during a pandemic briefing in Manhattan.
“Gyms are one of the areas you have to be very careful and we know that,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday afternoon. “If it’s not done right, it can be a problem, and we’ve see that.
“It’s an area of concern — that’s why we went slow on it.”
Localities must inspect gyms before they can reopen, or within two weeks of their reopening, to be sure the facilities are meeting all the necessary requirements. This variation is done to give localities time to get inspections done if needed.
Local health departments must inspect gym reopenings by Sept. 2 to make sure guidelines are in place. Counties will determine if indoor exercise classes are permitted.
Gyms will operate at 33 percent capacity, and masks will be mandatory for patrons at all times. The gym must have a HVAC air circulation system with a MERV-13 filter installed, which helps to filter out airborne coronavirus particles.
Patrons must sign in and out when entering or exiting a gym to streamline contact tracing if there’s a spread of the virus.
“The gyms are going to say these are difficult guidelines, and they are,” the governor said. “The masks are so effective and it’s such a sin that this nation still has not mandated masks.”
Gov. Cuomo did not provide further information on when movie theaters across the state can reopen.
“I’m sure there’s a whole group of people who say they cannot live without going to the movies — I get that,” the governor said. “Gyms — for more New Yorkers — are more essential than movie theaters.”
The governor attributed the theater delay to the level of risk combined with how essential an industry is. Groups of people congregate and sit in a crowd for several hours, Gov. Cuomo argued, and said enclosed theaters operate with one ventilation system.
“Air flow is key,” he said. “Even if you are at 50 percent capacity with two seats between the two of you, this is a risky situation.”
Movie theaters remain low on the list of reopening essential businesses, Gov. Cuomo said.
“Who has the Bible of what’s essential? Nobody,” he added. “We make those determinations on a case-by-case basis.”
The state will close any public school districts that have a virus spread after reopening this fall, the governor also announced Monday. He did not detail the specifics of when officials would close a district, or for how long.
“If something happens and there is spread, the state will step in and we will close the school, but we don’t want to get to that point,” the governor said. “That’s what we want to avoid. That’s why the how and why of (the school’s reopening) plan is so important.”
Each of the state’s 713 public schools must hold three to five public meetings by Aug. 21 with parents, who will be allowed to participate remotely, and at least one meeting with teachers to review district reopening guidelines before the first day of classes. School cannot resume without parents sending their children or teachers feeling comfortable and safe when returning to the classroom, the governor said.
“In this country, we’ve had issues, so the parents are right to be concerned, ” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s only natural. They’re not being obstructionists. It is a determinative consultation, Those have to be the people who feel good about accepting this decision. Otherwise, it’s all moot.”
The governor announced new guidance for the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative established by his June executive order requiring every locality to adopt a plan to reform the local police department by April 1, otherwise forego future state funding. The guidance offers a framework and topics for consideration by local police departments, elected officials and citizens as they develop their local plans for reform.
“That’s the only way out of this — denial doesn’t work,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Let’s ignore it, maybe it will go away. It’s not going away. The relationship (between police and the community) is based on trust. The relationship is ruptured, but divorce is not an option here. You have to resolve the tensions and reconcile it. ... but it has to be done, and it has to be done quickly.”
New York City is one of dozens across the nation to report a violent crime spike. New York City murders are up 29 percent and shootings are up 79 percent year-to-date, with a 60-percent increase in the Bronx, 102 percent in Brooklyn, a 54-percent spike in Manhattan, 75 percent in Queens and an increase in Staten Island of 108 percent.
The state Liquor Authority and state police task force visited 3,375 bars, restaurants and businesses statewide over the weekend, issuing 66 violations to establishments for not complying with the state’s mask wearing and social distancing mandates.
The state reported 408 new coronavirus cases Monday, or 0.71 percent positive — the lowest since the pandemic began.
Six New Yorkers died from the virus in hospitals Sunday — flat from six fatalities Saturday and five on Friday.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained flat at 534 virus patients, which is up from 527 on Sunday.
“They said there was no way we could reduce the infection and we were going to overburden our hospital system and our hospital system was going to collapse, but New Yorkers did it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New Yorkers did what they said couldn’t be done because that’s what New Yorkers do.”
For the life of me I can't understand this guy. Wait, yes I can. Its about control. Think about a movie theater for a minute. Limit the number of people, give them assigned seats socially distanced, and require masks. What is this lawyer from Queens going to figure out that someone with a little common sense can't.
