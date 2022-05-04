MASSENA — Are you ready to take a trip “Further Down the Rabbit Hole?”
As a follow-up to last Halloween’s Highway to Horror, Justin A. Blanchard and crew, including Cory C. Blanchard and Jessica Diamond, have decided to celebrate this year’s Halloween a little early with a walk-through house of horrors starting Friday at the former Bon-Ton store in the St. Lawrence Centre mall. Mr. Blanchard calls it a “halfway to Halloween haunt.”
“Highway to Horror Presents Further Down the Rabbit Hole” is a new experience for those who dared to venture through the original Highway to Horror. Visitors can take their trip from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and next weekend on May 13 and 14. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased ahead of time at wdt.me/CKRaGa.
“We were originally going to do a Christmas one. It just comes really fast after Halloween. So, we kind of decided to do a halfway to Halloween haunt. It keeps their mind on Highway to Horror,” Justin said.
The space is expansive. He estimated they’re using about 10,000 square feet of the 50,000-square-foot building.
“It’s completely changed to a new theme. There’s going to be some new stuff. We’re not going to change every single thing, but we have some new things. You have to keep some of them because they’re too big to change every little aspect of it,” Justin said.
But, the theme has changed.
“We actually have an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ kind of theme,” he said.
Cory added that the rooms have also changed.
Setting up has been in the works for a couple of months.
“Cory and Jessica work together on building things. They are the artistic mind. I can think of anything. I can’t get it out of my brain,” Justin said.
One of the new items is an organ from the 1800s that was given to them by a Franklin County resident.
“He had it on the website for free — ‘Come and get it for free.’ It comes apart in two pieces. We loaded it into a trailer,” Justin said. “You have to have good leg strength to play it.”
The organ also came with music books and other items.
“(The organ) wasn’t even dusty or anything. There’s a couple of parts that need a little TLC,” Cory said.
“I think it’s exactly where it belongs. Doesn’t it look like it’s perfect? As long as it doesn’t start playing by itself,” Justin said.
Once past the organ, the fun begins.
“We’ll have actors throughout the area, scaring them and pushing them in the direction they need to go into this area. We do have a lot of the same ones that did it last time,” Justin said.
For more information, visit the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/5054408504612678.
