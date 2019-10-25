LOWVILLE — Lurking around every light post, prancing up sidewalks and streets, little ghouls, goblins, princesses and zombies will inhabit Halloween Towne on Saturday.
Twenty-five businesses throughout the Towne, known as the village of Lowville on any other day of the year, will open their doors to trick-or-treaters from noon until 2 p.m. after a morning of games, crafts and a costume contest at the Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St., beginning at 11 a.m.
While the Towne teems with costumed candy collectors, children’s games and refreshments will be offered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 West State St., and the Historical Society, will have a display of antique Halloween items special for the day.
The Butler Did It Players, known for their murder mystery dinner theatre productions, will put on a short play, “The Sanderson Sisters,” at 2:30 p.m. and will stick around for the 3 p.m. free showing of “Hocus Pocus” to lead a sing-along with the movie’s songs, all at the Town Hall Theatre, 5428 Shady Ave.
A photo backdrop will be situated in front of Lake Effect Tech, 7567 S. State St., for individuals or groups to take their pictures and post them on the business’s Facebook page to enter a photo contest. Winners in three categories including best overall costume for individuals, best overall costumes for couples or groups and best homemade costume, will each win an Amazon Kindle Fire HD.
Adults will have their own version of Halloween Towne at the Elks Lodge Halloween Party at 5600 Shady Ave., from 7 p.m. to midnight featuring a costume contest, door prizes, raffles, snacks and music by Kickstand. The party is open to the public 18 years or older and there will be a $7 cover charge.
Trick-or-treaters are cautioned not to try to begin collecting their sweet loot early: that piece of fun starts at exactly noon.
For more information about Halloween Towne, go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HalloweenTowne/.
