MALONE — The Harison Place project in the village has been awarded a state grant for ongoing work to redevelop a strip of derelict buildings downtown.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office announced the funding, with $4.7 million going to Harison Place, according to Dana Ferine of New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the state’s affordable housing agency.
A total $145 million was awarded to 21 projects across the state that will provide nearly 1,200 affordable homes, according to the agency.
The money is granted through Homes and Community Renewal’s multifamily-finance Request for Proposals, a competitive process used to fund federal, low-income housing tax credits and subsidy financing for affordable and supportive multifamily housing developments.
All 21 projects are required to meet green building standards as part of the agency’s efforts to achieve the goals set by the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Additionally, the projects are expected to provide free or low-cost broadband services as part of the state’s efforts to close the digital divide in lower-income communities.
In Malone, the funding will help redevelop a row of blighted, fire-damaged buildings in the village’s downtown area, the Gorman Block.
The project will replace the previous building with a new four-story, 40-apartment building. Half of the apartments will be reserved for adults in need of supportive services.
The ground floor will also include commercial storefronts.
Citizen Advocates, the project developer, kicked off Harison Place’s first phase on Nov. 16, officially starting the demolition of the Gorman Block.
The project conceptually started in 2017, according to Joe Riccio, director of communications and government affairs for Citizen Advocates.
Citizen Advocates received full approval in October from the state Department of Transportation to begin removing the Gorman Building and additional sites adjacent to the structure.
Citizen Advocates is committing $6.7 million to the demolition phase of the project, according to an October press release from the organization, with the balance of the funding for the $22 million initiative provided through low-income housing credits, state and federal agencies, charitable foundations and financing.
The buildings of the former Gorman Block have all been knocked down.
