A local nonprofit has officially broken ground on the Harison Place Project, a $22 million initiative which will add 40 apartments and five commercial spaces in downtown Malone. Citizen Advocates, Inc. aims to provide 20 households who have experienced homelessness with on-site supportive services fostering independent living.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Citizen Advocates, Inc., elected officials and community leaders gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the start of construction on a four-story building at Harison Place.

