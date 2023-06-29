The smoke from Canadian wildfires that has plagued many regions of the nation over the past month returned Thursday morning to Northern New York.
The air quality index score for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region Reporting Area was 162 at 6 a.m. Thursday, considered unhealthy for those with respiratory problems. This information comes from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
According to the AirNow.gov website, people with heart or lung disease as well as senior citizens, children and teenagers are advised to take any of the following steps to reduce their exposure to pollutants:
■ Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
■ Keep outdoor activities short.
■ Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Everyone else is advised to take any of these steps to reduce their exposure:
■ Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
■ Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
■ Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Wednesday that every region of the state is under a health advisory. She also said that state officials will for the first time employ the wireless emergency alert system — used to deliver emergency alerts about severe weather events, AMBER alerts and national defense warning — to warn residents of poor air quality. When the air quality index of a region exceeds 200 for more than an hour, all cellphones connected to cell towers in that region will receive an alert warning them of the poor air quality.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
