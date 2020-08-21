OGDENSBURG — U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., continued to rail against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at a news conference in front of the city’s Post Office on Friday morning.
Sen. Schumer repeatedly noted his distrust of Mr. DeJoy and alleged the recently appointed postmaster general of trying to sabotage the election by decreasing the postal service’s capacity to deliver mail-in ballots quickly.
“If he doesn’t change his stance he should be marked ‘return to sender’ and leave,” Sen. Schumer said when asked if he’s considering asking Mr. DeJoy to resign.
As Sen. Schumer’s news conference was happening, Mr. DeJoy was testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in a hearing. Committee Chairman Sen. Ronald H. Johnson, R-Wis., previously described his hearing “an opportunity (for Mr. DeJoy) to tell his side of the story before he appeared before a hostile House committee.” Mr. DeJoy will appear before the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee on Monday.
At the beginning of the hearing, ranking member Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich., asked Mr. DeJoy a series of questions surrounding the postmaster general’s announcement earlier this week that he was reversing an earlier decision to make several policy changes including cuts to overtime, the removal of mail sorting machines and procedures for when to send mail out of facilities. Sen. Schumer said Mr. DeJoy made similar promises to him in a phone call earlier this week, but he hasn’t received written confirmation of those changes and still has significant doubts.
“He said he would delay, but he hasn’t said what he’d delay, when he’d delay it, how he’d — so I sent him a letter when he called me Wednesday or Tuesday. And I said ‘Just lay out exactly what you’re going to do,’” Sen. Schumer said. “I haven’t gotten a letter yet.”
Syracuse-based president of the local chapter for the National Association of Letter Carriers, Tom J. Dlugolenski gave remarks after Sen. Schumer, echoing claims his colleagues are under fire.
“We were at everybody’s house every day during the pandemic. Did we get anything for that? No. Do we look for anything for that? No. But right now, we certainly don’t want to be attacked by the postmaster general or the president discrediting who we are or what we do,” Mr. Dlugolenski said.
Other local lawmakers, including Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman, Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, were in attendance. Mr. Skelly declined to offer remarks during the press conference. When given the opportunity to speak, Mr. Lightfoot said: “You don’t want to hear what I would have to say, senator.”
On Saturday, lawmakers in the House of Representatives will make a rare return to Washington, D.C., during the traditional August recess to vote on a standalone bill to provide $25 billion to the postal service partially in order to ramp up services ahead of the election. Senate Republicans have included $10 billion for USPS. Sen. Schumer avoided saying if he thought that figure in the GOP plan was a non-starter for continuing stalled coronavirus aid package negotiations.
