Head of state police resigns amid probe

Bruen

The head of the New York state police resigned Friday over allegations that he shielded a longtime colleague from discipline, state officials said.

N.Y. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen put in his resignation on Friday, saying that his last day in office will be Oct. 19.

