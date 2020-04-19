Health Initiative program offers virtual programs for tri-county teens

POTSDAM — During times of uncertainty, teens are being offered several virtual programs that are aimed at providing entertainment and preparation for the world beyond high school.
The St. Lawrence Health Initiative Inc., Helping Youth Develop & Empower! Program, referred to as “HYDE,” is offering a variety of activities throughout the week including “social media posts and videos focusing on being mindful and well, while having some fun.”
Ellen Hurlbut, the county youth development specialist in charge of programming for youths ages 14-18, said the program, which is provided for high school youths in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties, is normally done in person, but under the social distancing guidelines being applied to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has tailored the program to be offered through Zoom Technologies and social media platforms.
“Normally we do these in person, we just kind of target different areas of each of those counties throughout the year and just kind of put the idea of this group together, and it can be a support group, but in that it is kind of based off of their interest,” Ms. Hurlbut said. “Each program, when it is up and running, is tailored to the youth that are interested in it.”
But that has moved to Zoom Technologies from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Teens can get onto a private, live Zoom meeting called “Quarantine Chronicles” at https//zoom.us/j/3529667037, using the meeting ID 3529667037 to connect with each other and participate in icebreaker activities, talking circles and more. A new password is created for each session and Ms. Hurlbut said to message @hydeadulting on Facebook or Instagram or email her at ellen@gethealthyslc.org.
On Tuesday, teens can go to Facebook and Instagram by 10 a.m. to get the link to the weekly trivia contest that goes until 8 p.m. to get a chance to win a gift card by registering with their email.
Each Wednesday, Ms. Hurlbut posts a new “When Life Gives you Lemons” video on YouTube and shares it on social media.
“These videos will give tips and tricks to prepare teens for life after high school, whether they are going straight into the workforce, college or the military,” she said. “This is to give teens an opportunity to have fun as well as learn some life skills that can prepare them for the future.
That included literacy in finances, media, nutrition and ways to save money among other things, she said.
“The list goes on and on, there’s always something new that you are learning, even as an adult now,” she said.
All of these can be found on Facebook and Instagram by searching and following @hydeadulting and searching the hashtags -mindfulmonday -wellnesswednesday -throwbackthursday and -funfriday.
Ms. Hurlbut encourages youths to tag HYDE or St. Lawrence Health Initiative, Inc. and use -slcstayshome if they post any of the activities on social media.
For more information, contact ellen@gethealthyslc.org or call (315)261-4760 x225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.