Temperatures in parts of the north country are expected to peak in the mid 90s today, resulting in a heat advisory being issued.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a heat advisory for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, which will remain in effect until 7 p.m. today. The advisory stretches to other southern counties along the coast of Lake Ontario.
The advisory includes the cities of Watertown, Lowville and Oswego.
High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, according to the weather service.
The weather services advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service stated.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside; when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the evening; know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible; to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
If you are overcome by heat, move to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, the weather service stated, so call 911.
