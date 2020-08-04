Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias will be moving through the southeast Lake Ontario region and the north country through 5 p.m. today (Tuesday), the National Weather Service in both Buffalo and Burlington, Vt., are reporting.
Rainfall rates of over one-half inch an hour are expected during the heaviest rain. The rain is expected to continue into early this evening before quickly diminishing, the weather service stated.
Rainfall totals by early this evening, including what has already occurred today, may reach over two inches in some locations.
The heavy rain is expected to result in ponding of water in poor drainage and low-lying areas. The heavy rain could lead to localized flooding as well, the weather service stated.
Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.