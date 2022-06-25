LAKE PLACID — Workers, with help from a helicopter, started installing new LED lights at the Olympic Jumping Complex on Thursday.
The new LED lighting system includes replacement lights that are expected to be more energy-efficient; are zoned lighting for the various jumps to light only what is required at any given time rather than the entire facility; will offer greater control and pinpoint accuracy to diminish the side effect of nighttime light in Adirondack skies; and will enhance visibility for athletes and create the right environment for major network television broadcasts, according to the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
The venue was temporarily closed to the public because of the helicopter activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.