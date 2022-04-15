The sun rises over a crop of cannabis at Main Street Farms in Cortland, N.Y., September 21, 2021. N. Scott Trimble | strimble syracuse.com

WATERTOWN — More than 50 farms across the state were approved to begin growing marijuana to be sold legally in the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state. These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York State and they advance the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, according to a news release issued on Friday.

The approved licenses are from a pool of more than 150 that have been submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management, following the March 15 opening of the online application portal. Cannabis management will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them to the Board for approval as quickly as possible.

“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution, and now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to announce the first adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state, and I’m proud of the work the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board are doing to get adult-use cannabis sales up and running as fast as possible without compromising our mission to uplift communities and individuals most impacted by the past century of cannabis prohibition.”

The Seeding Opportunity Initiative, announced by Gov. Hochul in March, gives so-called equity-entrepreneurs to be the first to make adult-use cannabis sales in New York with products grown by New York farmers, according to the release. Under the Initiative, these initial equity-entrepreneur, retail owners must meet two prongs of eligibility to qualify. First, they must have a cannabis-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis-related conviction in the State of New York. Second, they must also have experience owning and operating a successful business in the State of New York.

The Cannabis Control Board also directed the OCM to file updated regulations for medical home cultivation for a 45-day public comment period, which would start on May 4, the first opportunity for it to appear in the state register. Only after final regulations are approved by the Board will medical home cultivation of cannabis be allowed.

Below is a list of farmers that were approved on Friday.

Main Street Farms, LLC, Cortland

Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC, Tompkins

Empire Agricultural Services, LLC, Monroe

The Releaf Market LLC, Chautauqua

Terrace Corporation of New York, Saratoga

Lunulata LLC, Dutchess

Oak Queens LLC, Ulster

Wheatfield Gardens LLC, Erie

PASSION FIELD FARM LLC, Dutchess

Peter Pracilio, Otsego

Hurd Farm LLC, Ulster

ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC, Monroe

Canadice Farm LLC, Ontario

Greenleaf Cannabis LLC, Washington

B30F Enterprises, LLC, Oswego

HappyHealing420 LLC, Oswego

Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC, Monroe

Cornucopia Growers LLC, Schoharie

Unifi Group LLC, Onondaga

Michael D Warholic JR, Delaware

Grateful Valley Farm, LLC, Steuben

EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD, Suffolk

Plant Connection Inc, Suffolk

JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC, Madison

ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC, Suffolk

Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC, Madison

The Hemp Division Inc., Dutchess

HR Botanicals, LLC, Sullivan

Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC, Albany

Timothy G Hunter, Wayne

American Weed LLC, Oswego

Kennedys herbal solution, Washington

Tricolla Gardens LLC, Tioga

ReliefLeaf LLC, Schoharie

Slack Hollow Organics LLC, Washington

Breathing Web Farms LLC, Onondaga

Fat Nell l.l.c., Columbia

Spadafarm, LLC, Dutchess

Aeterna Cannabis LLC, Columbia

Yager Farms Inc., Erie

TWIN ARCH FARM LLC, Orange

Outcast Acres Farm LLC, Washington

Chickidoo LLC, Orange

Honest Pharmco, Inc, Wayne

Hudson River Hemp L.L.C., Dutchess

Clear Natural LLC, Dutchess

Westkill Bend Inc, Schoharie

Brian F Conlon, Schenectady

Weathertop Farm LLC, Schoharie

Claverack Farm LLC, Columbia

Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc. Sullivan

Bone Creek Farm LLC, Broome

