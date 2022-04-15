WATERTOWN — More than 50 farms across the state were approved to begin growing marijuana to be sold legally in the state.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state. These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York State and they advance the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, according to a news release issued on Friday.
The approved licenses are from a pool of more than 150 that have been submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management, following the March 15 opening of the online application portal. Cannabis management will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them to the Board for approval as quickly as possible.
“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution, and now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to announce the first adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state, and I’m proud of the work the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board are doing to get adult-use cannabis sales up and running as fast as possible without compromising our mission to uplift communities and individuals most impacted by the past century of cannabis prohibition.”
The Seeding Opportunity Initiative, announced by Gov. Hochul in March, gives so-called equity-entrepreneurs to be the first to make adult-use cannabis sales in New York with products grown by New York farmers, according to the release. Under the Initiative, these initial equity-entrepreneur, retail owners must meet two prongs of eligibility to qualify. First, they must have a cannabis-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis-related conviction in the State of New York. Second, they must also have experience owning and operating a successful business in the State of New York.
The Cannabis Control Board also directed the OCM to file updated regulations for medical home cultivation for a 45-day public comment period, which would start on May 4, the first opportunity for it to appear in the state register. Only after final regulations are approved by the Board will medical home cultivation of cannabis be allowed.
Below is a list of farmers that were approved on Friday.
Main Street Farms, LLC, Cortland
Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC, Tompkins
Empire Agricultural Services, LLC, Monroe
The Releaf Market LLC, Chautauqua
Terrace Corporation of New York, Saratoga
Lunulata LLC, Dutchess
Oak Queens LLC, Ulster
Wheatfield Gardens LLC, Erie
PASSION FIELD FARM LLC, Dutchess
Peter Pracilio, Otsego
Hurd Farm LLC, Ulster
ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC, Monroe
Canadice Farm LLC, Ontario
Greenleaf Cannabis LLC, Washington
B30F Enterprises, LLC, Oswego
HappyHealing420 LLC, Oswego
Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC, Monroe
Cornucopia Growers LLC, Schoharie
Unifi Group LLC, Onondaga
Michael D Warholic JR, Delaware
Grateful Valley Farm, LLC, Steuben
EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD, Suffolk
Plant Connection Inc, Suffolk
JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC, Madison
ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC, Suffolk
Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC, Madison
The Hemp Division Inc., Dutchess
HR Botanicals, LLC, Sullivan
Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC, Albany
Timothy G Hunter, Wayne
American Weed LLC, Oswego
Kennedys herbal solution, Washington
Tricolla Gardens LLC, Tioga
ReliefLeaf LLC, Schoharie
Slack Hollow Organics LLC, Washington
Breathing Web Farms LLC, Onondaga
Fat Nell l.l.c., Columbia
Spadafarm, LLC, Dutchess
Aeterna Cannabis LLC, Columbia
Yager Farms Inc., Erie
TWIN ARCH FARM LLC, Orange
Outcast Acres Farm LLC, Washington
Chickidoo LLC, Orange
Honest Pharmco, Inc, Wayne
Hudson River Hemp L.L.C., Dutchess
Clear Natural LLC, Dutchess
Westkill Bend Inc, Schoharie
Brian F Conlon, Schenectady
Weathertop Farm LLC, Schoharie
Claverack Farm LLC, Columbia
Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc. Sullivan
Bone Creek Farm LLC, Broome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.