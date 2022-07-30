State officials are seeking the public’s help to decide on New York’s next custom license plate design.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence recently announced a contest for New Yorkers to vote on a new custom license plate to commemorate the agency’s 30-year anniversary.
“In New York, there is no place for violence, and that undoubtedly includes mental, physical, and emotional domestic violence,” Hochul said. “Survivors are the strongest among us, and as we celebrate OPDV’s anniversary we remember how far we’ve come and the work still to be done in eradicating this abhorrent violence.”
The New York State OPDV, the country’s only Cabinet-level agency dedicated to the issue of gender-based violence, works to protect state residents from domestic and sexual violence through a combination of policy, programming and public awareness campaigns.
Residents are encouraged to vote online at wdt.me/ny_plates for one of three potential license plate designs.
The first plate features a domestic violence awareness ribbon and dove, with the phrase “Healing Happens. Support Survivors.”
The second plate features the Statue of Liberty’s torch, with a ribbon that reads “ New York State Supports Survivors.”
The third plate features an outline of New York State with a domestic violence awareness ribbon and the phrase “End Domestic Violence.”
The winning license plate will be announced and made available in October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It will be available through the Department of Motor Vehicles for an annual fee of $25, which will support future OPDV initiatives.
