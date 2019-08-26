CANTON — A Heuvelton man who was charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin from New York City to sell in Ogdensburg and Heuvelton, was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court.
James P. Pike II, 32, of 36 Justina St., was sentenced to seven years in prison for his June 25 guilty plea to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Detectives said Mr. Pike and his associates would travel to the New York City area and collect large amounts of cocaine and heroin and distribute the drugs locally. They said Mr. Pike’s arrest was a part of a multi-year and multi-agency investigation.
At the time of his plea, Mr. Pike told the court that on Sept. 4, in the town of Hammond, he was in possession of a half-ounce or more of heroin.
Detectives reported that during a 10:25 p.m. stop of a 2015 Dodge Durango on Route 37 in the town of Hammond, Sheriff’s Department K-9 Fable alerted deputies to narcotics inside the vehicle. They found more than 750 grams of cocaine, approximately 120 grams of heroin and more than $13,000 in U.S. currency, police said.
Mr. Pike was originally charged with one count of the A-1 felony of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of the class B felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Had he been convicted at trial of an A-I felony, Mr. Pike faced up to life in prison.
He was charged with possessing 8 ounces or more of cocaine. The original charges accused him of intending to sell the drugs.
Mr. Pike entered his guilty plea on a day when there was a scheduled Mapp-Huntley hearing to determine if physical evidence could be kept out of a trial on the grounds that the police seized the evidence during an illegal search and to suppress statements made by him on the grounds that the statements were illegally obtained.
In addition to prison, he was sentenced to two years of post-release supervision and $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges will be paid from the money seized during his arrest.
As he was led away in handcuffs, he looked over his shoulder to his family. “Love you,” he said. “Love you, dad. See you later, gang.”
The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Task Force, the Ogdensburg Police Department and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.
