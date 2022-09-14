CANTON — What was a tight game turned quickly as the Canton boys soccer team scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to defeat Ogdensburg Free Academy 4-1 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division contest Wednesday.
The game was scoreless for 59 minutes before Canton’s Josh Aldous scored on a play that was argued by OFA coach Matt Morley.
Aldous took a shot during a scramble in front of the OFA net and Blue Devil goalie Dylan Sovie made a save.
But it was ruled that Sovie was partially behind the goal line when he made the save, so Canton wound up with the first goal of the game.
“Of course I was sure it was going to be a goal,” Aldous said. “Once we got (a goal) we got rolling. We just couldn’t finish. Once we started, we just kept going.”
The Golden Bears (2-1-1 overall, 2-0 division) held the lead for only 10 minutes as OFA tied the game 1-1 in the 69th minute off a shot from Syrus Gladle with an assist going to Tyler Sovie.
OFA (2-2, 0-2) played the last 32 minutes of the game one player short after a Blue Devil was given a red card, and in time Canton was able to take advantage of a man-down opponent.
“(Canton) was aggressive,” said Morley, a former Canton player. “They took it to us a little bit. I thought we settled down and they scored that goal and kind of pushed us back. I thought we did a nice job tying it up. We played a man down the second half and we tried to push forward and make something happen. Eventually if you play that aggressive, it’s difficult. It’s not the ending we wanted. We are young. We’ll get better as we go.”
Canton took the lead for good when Ethan Francey scored after blocking a Blue Devil goal kick in the 70th minute.
After the block, the ball was loose near the goal and Francey kicked it to an empty part of the net.
“That’s the first time I blocked a goal kick so far,” Francey said. “I was just excited. I thought this was my opportunity. I have missed the net like 10 times before that. We moved the ball great (earlier), but we couldn’t finish.”
Canton went ahead 3-1 when Jonney Mclear scored on a rebound after Dylan Sovie stopped a shot by Bradley Frank in the 74th minute.
The final goal for Canton came in the 78th minute on a shot from Nolan Bombard, who kicked the ball high in the air near the net. It went past OFA’s defensive players and landed near the back of the net.
“I know it was 0-0 on the scoreboard, but I think we put a lot of pressure on them,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said of the first half. “We just didn’t get that one goal. I told them at halftime once we get that first one we will be in good shape.
“Then (OFA) gets that one. They have some good threats up front, some really quick players. I was really happy with the way we controlled the ball today. We’ve been working really hard in practice on ball control and working our triangles. I think it really showed today.”
Canton finished with a 14-4 edge in shots.
Caufield has added former Lisbon and Colton-Pierrepont boys coach Bill Reed to his staff this season. Reed is also the Section 10 boys soccer chairman.
“Coach Reed has been a great addition into putting these guys in great shape,” Caufield said. “Their skill level is definitely higher-end than it’s been.”
