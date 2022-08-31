WATERTOWN — After generating pair of successful seasons up north, the Watertown football team is returning to familiar turf this season.
The Cyclones, who competed in the Northern Athletic Conference over the past three years, are now back in Section 3, where the program originally played until 2019.
Watertown experienced much success while playing in Section 10 as it won, winning the past two Class A titles.
“It’s really fun, we’ve got way better competition this year so we’ve got to step up our game,” Cyclones senior Tayvon Johnson said. “So it’s going to be a challenge.”
The Cyclones, who will play in Class A, will face familiar opponent in its season opener when it plays at Carthage at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They’re like old rivals,” Johnson said of Carthage. “We’re really looking forward to that.”
Watertown generated a pair of winning seasons while playing in the NAC, with a 5-2 record last year.
“I loved last year,” senior defensive end Tristin Clifford said. “I played with my seniors for one last time, we’ve been playing together since my freshman year. And after the (coronavirus), we got put together again my sophomore year and then played my junior year. It’s sad to see them go, but we’ve got to push through.”
They capped their campaign with a 40-22 win on their home field over Canton in the Section 10 Class A final.
“It was a good experience, there is some really good football up there, there’s some really good programs up there,” Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde said. “When you’re going up against teams like Ogdensburg and Gouverneur, they’re very good programs that are just as equal as the programs you face in Section 3. But it was a good experience as far as playing against some good quality schools, but we’re looking forward to this season and excited about playing in Section 3.”
“We’ve always had a strong program,” Johnson said. “Our coaches teach really well and we play good technical football and we come with that aggression, so it’s a good match.”
This year’s team will be primarily young, returning only seven players from 2021.
“We had a pretty senior-laden team last year,” LaLonde said. “And we have a pretty young team this year, but the seniors that we have, a lot of these guys have been in our system for like three years now, so they have experience.”
Watertown lost most of its offensive firepower to graduation, including running back Deante Hall, who scored 19 touchdowns last year, including six in the sectional final, versatile quarterback Joel Davis and running back Cain Roberts.
“We lost some pretty good players offensively, so we’re still working to kind of see whose going to be really filling in those different shoes,” LaLonde said. “And it’s not going to be just one person.”
While the team looks to reload on offense, its overall strength may lie in its defense, especially its defensive front.
Senior defensive tackle Jaden Collins, who totaled 48 tackles and three sacks last season, and Clifford (31 tackles, three sacks) both look to lead the Cyclones up front.
“Our defensive line is definitely probably going to be the strength of our team, between Jaden Collins and Tristin Clifford,” LaLonde said. “They’re definitely going to be like the backbone of our defense for sure, and we have some more experience coming back defensively then we do offensively.”
“I love that, too,” Johnson said of the Cyclones’ defense. “We have very aggressive linebackers, I love my linebackers. We’re very aggressive, we love to blitz and get in there every single play.”
Offensively, Watertown entered training camp in search of new quarterback. Seniors Kyan Combs and Johnathon Porco look to lead the team at running back and at wide receiver, respectively, while offensive linemen Garrett Miner, will anchor the line, as well as play defensive end.
“We’re kind of mixing and matching offensively right now to see what works and doesn’t work,” LaLonde said. “And a lot of these guys were around all summer long, so we had an opportunity to see a lot of them over the summer. But the kids have been working hard, they’ve been taking the coaching we’re giving them, they’re doing a good job learning and growing within our system.”
“Definitely our linemen, we have great linemen,” Johnson said. “Huge dudes and they’re the foundation of our team, they really bring us together.”
Watertown will play in Section 3’s Class A National Division, which also includes Carthage, New Hartford and Whitesboro. It will also face Fayetteville-Manlius, Auburn, West Genesee and East Syracuse-Minoa in league games this season.
“It’s going to be different, but we’re kind of going back to what we were doing before,” LaLonde said. “Class A has changed the past couple years while we were up in Section 10. ... A lot of good competition, a lot of good teams.”
By playing this week, Watertown will commence an eight-game regular season without competing in a preseason scrimmage.
“This first week has been awesome,” Johnson said last week. “We’ve known these kids for like forever, we’ve grown up with a lot of them. We’ve got some new kids this year and some prodigies as well, kids moving up from their sophomore years and it’s been really fun. We’re getting into our groove.”
Now the Cyclones are gearing to up face Carthage, a traditional rival.
“It’s going to be fun to play them,” Miner said of facing Carthage. “We’ve got some friends over there, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Here’s a look at Section 3 football this season:
CLASS A
Carthage Comets
Coach: Jason Coffman
2021 record: 2-4, 2-1 National Division
Players to watch: Josh Bigelow (Sr., RB/LB), James Gibbons (Sr., RB/LB), Thomas Kennedy (Sr., OL/DL), Kolyn McGill (Sr., TE/DL). Ashton Norton (Sr., WR/DB), Finnley Wagner (Sr., OL/DL).
Outlook: The Comets are coming off a two-win season last year in which they finished in a tie for second place in the Class A National Division. Carthage qualified for the postseason but was defeated by West Genesee in the first round of the Section 3 playoffs. Carthage lost a sizable part of its offense to graduation, including running back Carter Kempney and quarterback Lincoln Escudero who combined to generate 16 touchdowns last year. Senior running back/linebacker Josh Bigelow, who last year totaled 306 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries as a junior, is in line to pace the team on the ground. Senior James Gibbons returns to provide depth at running back as well as to provide leadership on defense, while seniors Thomas Kennedy and Finnley Wagner will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. “We have a very good mix of youth and experienced players,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. “It will be very important that we stay healthy and improve each week in order to compete at the necessary level.” Carthage will continue to play in Class A this season, which Coffman says continues to be loaded with heavyweight teams, even with Indian River’s move to Class B. “Section 3 Class A football this year is will be an incredibly hard league to play in,” he said. “There is talent from top to bottom.” After the opener, Carthage will host Indian River in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Kyle LaLonde
2021 record: 5-2 in Section 10
Players to watch: Tristin Clifford (Sr., DE/TE), Jaden Collins (Sr., DT/OT), Kyan Combs (Sr., RB/DB),
Garrett Miner (Jr., OG/DE), Johnathon Porco (Jr., (WR/DB).
CLASS B NORTH EAST
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Cory Marsell
2021 record: 6-1, 3-0 in Class A National
Players to watch: Davin Dewaine (Sr., OL/LB), Kane Lynch (Sr., RB/S), Derek Jones (Jr., RB/LB), Connor McMahon (Jr., (G/LB).
Outlook: Indian River is competing in Class B for the first time since the program joined Section 3 back in 2009. The Warriors are coming off a 6-1 season in which they won the Class A National Division title. The team continued to roll with playoff victories over Auburn and West Genesee before it was downed in the Section 3 Class A final by Christian Brothers Academy, 61-26, at the Carrier Dome. Indian River lost a host of seniors to graduation, including running backs Rowan Marsell (1,185 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns), Gabe Lynch (694 yards, 10 TDs) and Michael Davis (542 yards, 5 TDs), as well as offensive lineman Matt Gleason and defensive lineman Jake Whitmore, and defensive leader Jamon Turner. The Warriors are primarily a young group this year, though the team sports a roster of more than 30 players. “We are a very young inexperienced team this year,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “We graduated 20 seniors so our kids have some work to do to get ready. Throughout the preseason they have shown some growth, energy and willingness to be coached.” Key players to keep an eye on this season include seniors Kane Lynch, who will play at running back and defensive back, and Davin Dewaine (offensive lineman/linebacker); as well as juniors Derek Jones (running back/linebacker) and Connor McMahon (guard/linebacker). Indian River will open its season with a nonleague games on the road against Beekmantown on Sept. 3 and versus Carthage on Sept. 9, and plays league games in Class B’s North East Division against South Jefferson, Central Valley Academy, Homer, Camden and Oneida.
“We hope to compete in every game this year and play our brand of football,” Marsell added.
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Randy Fuller
2021 record: 0-8, 0-5 in Class B West
Players to watch: Logan Kelley (Sr., WR/DB), Logan Papazinan (Sr., OL/LB), Landon LaDuke (Jr., QB/TE), Cobin O’Brien (Jr., QB/LB), Isaac Quonce (Jr., RB/LB).
Outlook: The Spartans are looking to move forward after a winless season in 2021. Now in his 12th season, Randy Fuller says there is reason for “optimism” his charges will improve. “I think that as we go from the summer and approach the season, I think that we have a group of guys right now that seem really interested and gung ho,” Fuller said. “We’ve got guys that want to get after it every day and work hard, so, so far this season has been very enjoyable.” First, the varsity team is made up of 29 players, “which is probably the most we’ve had in a long time,” he said. Juniors Cobin O’Brien and Landon LaDuke are competing for the starting quarterback job, as well as playing at linebacker and safety while on the defensive side of the ball, and junior Isaac Quonce looks to lead the team’s running game entering the season. Other players to keep an eye on include seniors Logan Kelly, who will play and wide receiver and defensive back and Logan Papazian, who hopes to anchor the offensive line and play linebacker as he returns from a torn ACL injury. “We went 0-8, baby,” Fuller said. “But the outlook is optimistic. Some of these guys played JV football last year and they finished the season with a 3-1 record and our junior class is pretty talented, like our two quarterbacks and we have a very good running back as well. So I think the optimism comes from the number of kids that we have, I think the talent level that we have this year is better this year, overall.” The Spartans open their season at Cortland on Sept. 9, will take on Westhill in their home opener Sept. 16, both nonleague games, and then play at Indian River on Sept. 23 in the league opener for both teams.
CLASS C2
General Brown Lions
Coach: Doug Black
2021 record: 9-1, 6-0
Players to watch: Sheamus Devine (Sr., FB/DE), Gabe Malcolm (Sr., RB/LB), Kaleb Natali (Jr., RB/LB), Armondo Orcesi (Sr., OL/DL), Hayden Mooney (Jr., LB).
Outlook: The Lions won nine games last year and went unbeaten before they were defeated by Skaneateles, 35-14, in Section 3’s Class C title game at the Carrier Dome. General Brown cruised through the regular season to win the Class C2 Division crown before defeating Southern Hills and Bishop Ludden in the playoffs to reach the final. The Lions lost 10 seniors to graduation, including quarterback Eli Rawleigh, who passed for six touchdowns and ran for 963 yards and 13 scores, center Brandon Jewett and tight end/defensive lineman Derian Salter. “After losing so many seniors from last year, it’s going to be a growing experience for us,” General Brown coach Doug Black said of this season. But General Brown does return a host of seniors, including running back Gabe Malcolm, who last year rushed for 712 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as running back Kaleb Natali (498 rushing yards, eight TDs). Fullback and defensive end Sheamus Devine and offensive lineman/defensive end Armondo Orcesi (58 tackles, four sacks), both juniors, also return. “We have Sheamus Devine at fullback, and Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm at wingback both return,” Black said. “So we have a solid backfield other than quarterback and we’re trying to replace four starting linemen — that’s kind of our battle.” In all, eight starters are back, with four each on both sides of the ball. As of early this week, the Lions are still in search of a starting quarterback and Black says the team’s offensive line, to be led by Orcesi, is mostly inexperienced at the varsity level. General Brown will once again compete in the Class C2 Division and will open its season at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Sept. 9 before hosting Southern Hills on Sept. 16. “We’ll have some decent speed at the linebacker position with Malcolm and Natali and we’ll have Hayden Mooney, who is a sophomore start at middle linebacker,” Black added. “I’m kind of hoping those linebackers carry us.”
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Josh Coffman
2021 record: 2-5, 1-4
Players to watch: Brendan Hamburg (Sr., WR/DB), Keegan Crenshaw (Sr., WR/DB), Tanner Millard (QB/S), Dalton Myers (Sr., RB/WR/CB), Sean Kelly (Jr., RB/LB). Logan Watson (Jr., QB/S).
Outlook: Now three years removed from reaching the state playoffs, the Red Raiders will look to bounce back after an uncharacteristic two-win season. “We kind of had a down year last year,” Lowville coach Jason Coffman said. “Just about anything that could go wrong went wrong for us last year, so we’re kind of counting on some better luck this year for us.” Lowville lost seven players to graduation, including quarterback Elijah Englehart and Daniel Fayle, who excelled on the offensive line, as well as at defensive end. Running back Sean Kelly returns after he rushed for a team-leading 431 yards and six touchdowns last season and versatile senior Dalton Myers, who can play running back or line up as a wideout as well as playing at cornerback on defense, each return. Junior Logan Watson and senior Tanner Millard are both competing to start at quarterback this fall for the Red Raiders. “We have a couple kids that are competing for the quarterback spot and they both have different strengths,” Coffman said. “(Watson) is a real good thrower and he’s impressive, he can make all the throws. ... And the other kid is Tanner Millard and he’s a terrific leader, works hard and is probably a little better of a runner. So we might utilize both of them at different times or if one kind of wins out, the other would be able to go to another position very easily.” Seniors Brendan Hamburg and Keegan Crenshaw, who both play at wide receiver and defensive back, are back, as is senior Dylan Barber (offensive lineman/defensive lineman). “Defensively, we’ve got a lot of new faces,” Coffman said, “Last year was a tough season for us defensively. ... So this year we’re doing a better job of getting everybody on the same page and prepared.” The Red Raiders will once again play in the Class C2 Division, which includes VVS, which moved down from Class B this year, and they will also play at Adirondack, which reached Section 3’s Class D final last year, in their season opener Sept. 9.
CLASS D WEST
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Matt Lyndaker
2021 record: 2-6, 1-3 in Class D North-West
Players to watch: Carson Peters (Sr., WR/LB), Skyler Steiner (Sr., OL/DL), Braeden Terrillion (Sr., OL/DL), Gavin Fowler (Jr., RB), Bobby Hazard (Jr.).
Outlook: Beaver River struggled last season by faring 2-6, including going 0-3 in finishing last in Class D’s North-West Division. “We have 16 guys returning from last season,” Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker said. “Josh Bush and Brit Dicob are returning All-Stars.” The team lost quarterback Jonah Mullin to graduation, but Dicob, who totaled 281 receiving yards on 19 catches and a pair of scores and Bush (25 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown) are back at wide receiver). Senior Gavin Fowler, who paced the team on the ground with 327 yards and three touchdowns on 107 carries, also returns. Also back is Skyler Steiner, who paced the team in tackles last year with 64 and Bush, a sophomore, made 45 stops of his own.
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Mike Stevens
2021 record: 3-5, 1-2
Players to watch: Sawyer Belaus (Sr., OL/DL), Hayden Haines (Sr., TE/WR/DB), Dustin Mackey (Sr., QB/DB), Cade Stoker (Sr., RB/LB), Mason Ennist (Jr., RB/LB), James Guile (Jr., OL/DL), Donald Moore (Jr., OL/DL), Maddox Palmer (Jr., WR/DB).
Outlook: Sandy Creek, a perennial Section 3 power, has struggled during the past two seasons having won just four games, including three last year. The Comets defeated Waterville, 41-7, in Class D first-round game before they were beaten by Adirondack, 36-6, in a D semifinal. The team lost the bulk of its scoring from last season to graduation, including quarterback Wyatt Hilton and running back Maddox Brown who combined to generate eight touchdowns last year. But Sandy Creek returns 12 players from last year’s group, including junior running back Mason Ennist (349 yards, two TDs), and tight end Hayden Haines, (173 yards receiving, two TDs). Dustin Mackey returns to play quarterback after missing the entire 2021 season with an ACL injury, while fellow senior Cade Stoker will play at running back as well as linebacker, while fellow seniors Maddox Palmer (wide receiver/defensive back and Donald Moore and Sawyer Belaus, and junior James Guile will all play on the offensive and defensive lines. “We’re hoping to improve on last year’s record and success,” Sandy Creek coach Mike Stevens said. “We have a great group of young men that seem to all get along and all want to do well for Comets football.”
8-MAN NORTH-WEST
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Mike Absolom
2021 record: 4-5, 2-1
Players to watch: Kaleb Burdick (Sr., OL/DL), Aiden Highers (Sr., RB/LB), Matt Farese (Sr., WR/DB), Clayton Kreager (Sr., QB/DB), Adam Mear (Sr., OL/DL), Bruce Weiler (Sr., OL/DL), Ivan Brangan (Jr., RB/DB), Isaac Gibson (Jr., RB/LB), Matt Marks (Jr., TE/DE).
Outlook: The Falcons won four games last year, including two in league play to finish a tie for first place in the North-West Division in eight-man football. South Lewis won three consecutive games late in the season, capped by a 26-18 home triumph over New York Mills in the first round of the Section 3 playoffs before losing to Morrisville-Eaton, 44-6, in the semifinal. But the playoff win still resonates with coach Mike Absolom. “Last year’s playoff victory was huge for the program and all our players are focused on taking the next step,” he said. South Lewis lost versatile quarterback Cody Spann (640 yards rushing, nine TDs, 344 yards passing, three TDs) to graduation. Clayton Kreager will step in as starting quarterback, while fellow seniors Aidan Highers (running back), Matt Farese (wide receiver) and Adam Mear and Kaleb Burdick, who are both offensive linemen, look to help lead the Falcons on offense. Senior defensive lineman Bruce Weiler looks to provide leadership on both sides of the ball. “South Lewis is looking to build on the momentum from the previous season and we are working very hard in hopes of making playoffs again and hope to reach the championship game,” Absolom added.
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Ryan Kendall
2021 record: 2-5, 1-2
Players to watch: Devin Davis (Sr., RB/LB), Payton Lamon (Sr., TE/DE), Jack Lamon (Jr., QB/LB), Jack Ludlow (Jr., QB/LB).
Outlook: Ryan Kendall returns as the Vikings’ head coach after taking last fall off. He coached the varsity team for the five previous seasons and the JV squad the four years before that. Last year, TI won a pair of games and finished in third place in Section 3’s eight-man league’s North-West Division before losing to West Canada Valley in the first round of the sectional playoffs. “We have small numbers on the roster and are very young, eight of the 15 players are first-year varsity players,” Kendall said. “The returning players are at key positions on both offense and defense.” Last year as a sophomore quarterback, Jack Ludlow passed for 1,241 yards and 21 touchdowns as well as rushing for two more. Senior Jack Lamon, who will start at quarterback this year, hauled in three TD receptions last year. Seniors Devin Davis and Payton Lamon also return and look to help lead the team, which is primarily young. “The young players are progressing very quickly and we as a team have high expectations entering this season,” Kendall added.
