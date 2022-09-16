SANDY CREEK — Dustin Mackey has returned for his senior season to guide the reinvention of the Sandy Creek High School football offense.
The senior quarterback has made an instant impact in his comeback from a torn ACL, operating the new-look aerial attack that has lifted the Comets to a 2-0 start in the Section 3 Class D West Division.
Mackey has completed 9 of 17 passes for a combined 238 passing yards to go with five touchdown passes, including a pair in Sandy Creek’s 21-0 victory over visiting Utica-Notre Dame (0-2) on Thursday night. The Comets opened with consecutive shutout wins for the first time in eight years.
“It’s nice to be back, and this is probably the best team I’ve ever played for,” Mackey said after a practice earlier this week. “There is such good heart in everyone, everyone wants to be here, and everyone is ready to play. We have a good team this year.”
Mackey opened the season with a 6-for-9 performance for 169 passing yards and three touchdowns as Sandy Creek rolled past Onondaga, 35-0, on Sept. 9.
Mike Stevens, who has traditionally favored a high-volume rushing offense since taking over as Comets head coach in 1999, believes that the season opener marked the first time in his tenure that the team finished with more yards passing than rushing.
Bruising junior running back Mason Ennist tallied 26 carries for 131 yards and a score to complement the fresh passing element in the balanced approach for the opener.
“I think it definitely showed that we’re not just a run team anymore,” Mackey said. “We can run the ball, obviously with Mason (Ennist), and we throw the ball, we can do both. We’re a diverse team that can open up the field.”
He added: “It’s nice, I hope I showed coach can trust me now and we can throw on every team. We’re going to try to, and we want to open up the run game for Mason, too.”
Mackey’s five TD passes through two games are already the most in a season for a Sandy Creek quarterback since Logan Haynes tossed seven in 2018.
Kyle Fayette threw for 11 touchdowns in 2014 as the only other Comets QB in the last decade to top Mackey’s total over a full season.
“I get criticized all the time: ‘You don’t pass, all you do is run the ball,’” Stevens said. “It’s nice when you have a quarterback and receivers that work well together. They practiced together all summer, were out here running routes together, and it’s nice to see it click and pay off.”
The plan to implement a more aggressive pass offense was initially slated to begin last year with Mackey operating the controls before a preseason injury prompted Sandy Creek to lean back into their historically productive ground game.
Stevens and Mackey can each vividly recall the injury from last September, a day before their opening scrimmage for the 2021 season. Mackey scooped a mishandled snap off the grass and scrambled to his left during practice, and when he planted to make a throw, he suddenly fell in pain grabbing at his knee.
Stevens, who lost his senior high school football season to a knee injury, knew instantly and turned to an assistant coach to diagnose the ACL on the spot. Their fears were soon confirmed, and Mackey underwent reconstructive surgery on Oct. 6 last year.
“That put us in a real bad situation and for him, it was horrible, he loses his junior year basically and had to have reconstructive surgery,” Stevens said. “He’s worked hard, it’s amazing what they’ve done with that surgery, and he’s back now for his senior year, and we just had to wait a whole season to see it.”
Mackey was forced to sit out his junior season for football, basketball, and baseball. The three-sport-athlete spent time around the team, offering contributions to coaches and teammates from the sideline, and focused energy on workouts he could manage as he rehabilitated his knee.
He was cleared for a full return to athletics in July and spent the summer preparing to get back on the field.
“It was devastating when I found out, I got home and told my mom all about it, (Stevens) immediately thought it was a torn ACL,” Mackey recalled. “It still hasn’t even really hit me that I missed my junior year, just crazy. But I came back, worked probably the hardest I ever have with the torn ACL, and now I’m here.”
He added: “It was awful, but it definitely gave me time to focus on myself and get better, get stronger, and come back out here, and now I’m going to have a great senior year.”
Mackey has connected with classmate Hayden Haines for 7 of his 9 completions and all five touchdowns – hooking up on three scores of 35 yards or more, including a high of 55.
The longtime friends have quickly rekindled their on-field chemistry and spent much of the summer working on routes together.
“We’ve played football together since we were about 9 years old in Pop Warner, almost 10 years now,” Mackey said. “We’ve always worked out together, played catch together, ran routes together. We’re best friends and it’s nice being back out on the field together.”
Sandy Creek is scheduled to host Sherburne-Earlville next Friday night for the second of three straight home games.
