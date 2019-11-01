Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.