Hochul and Dems say they can get past clash

New York Governor Kathy Hochul makes an announcement on subway safety during a press conference at Fulton Transit Center on Jan. 27, 2023, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul’s fellow Democrats handed her a major early term defeat when they formally rejected her chief judge pick, setting the table for potentially strained relations ahead of the state’s April 1 fiscal deadline.

The unprecedented rejection of Hector LaSalle, Hochul’s nominee to lead the Court of Appeals, doesn’t bode well for the governor as she navigates negotiations over her $227 billion budget blueprint, according to veteran political strategist Hank Sheinkopf.

