N.Y. to crack down on auto parts theft

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul recently announced new actions to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcement in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.”

The governor also signed legislation to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors.

