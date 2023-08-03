ALBANY — More than $100 million is headed to New York’s public schools to help students overcome learning gaps and mental health issues left by virtual schooling in 2020 and 2021.
From the state Education Department building across from the state Capitol, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the $100 million Recover From COVID School Program, which will match school district investments in student mental health services and addressing learning loss, as well as a separate $8.3 million program to create and sustain new school-based mental health clinics.
“The effects of the pandemic on our students were devastating and irreversible,” the governor said. “That’s why we’re making historic investments to address learning loss and expand mental health support in our schools. By pinpointing where students have fallen behind and getting them the mental health resources they need, this funding will help put New York students back on the path towards success.”
Under the Recover grant program, school districts and BOCES can group together or apply separately for funding to support a program they themselves have developed and implemented, with grant money covering 50% of a project’s startup and ongoing costs.
Programs that expand students access to mental health professionals, establish intervention programs backed by evidence, educational programming, services and school-based practices that promote mental wellbeing are eligible for grant funding, as well as programs that expand staff awareness of mental health needs. Existing programs that serve those purposes can also apply for grant funding if they are financially unstable or in need of investment.
Once received, the grant will come with a series of objectives to measure the success of the programs it supports. They should demonstrably improve student access to mental healthcare professionals and see that access utilized, and improve both staff and student awareness of learning losses and mental health issues they may be facing.
That program has a tight deadline, with application submissions due by Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.
With the $8.3 million for mental health clinics, schools can apply for up to $25,000 to cover startup costs of establishing a program that puts licensed mental health care providers in satellite offices located in school buildings, and to support recently established clinics. An additional $20,000 will be made available to districts where more than 50% of the student body comes from economically disadvantaged homes.
This program’s application deadline is 1 p.m. on Oct. 5.
“These grants will supplement the efforts already underway in our schools to address the pandemic-related trauma and meet the needs of students still struggling with academic, attendance and mental health issues.” said state Education Commissioner Betty A Rosa. “Traumatic experiences can affect all aspects of learning. Every child deserves access to a quality education and these funds will enable our educations to deliver critical support to the students most impacted by the pandemic.”
