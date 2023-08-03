N.Y. schools to get millions to overcome learning gaps

Hochul

ALBANY — More than $100 million is headed to New York’s public schools to help students overcome learning gaps and mental health issues left by virtual schooling in 2020 and 2021.

From the state Education Department building across from the state Capitol, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the $100 million Recover From COVID School Program, which will match school district investments in student mental health services and addressing learning loss, as well as a separate $8.3 million program to create and sustain new school-based mental health clinics.

