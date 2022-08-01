ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced recently that the vast majority of $567 million dedicated to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills will be reflected on customers’ August bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted by the New York State Public Service Commission.
Under the bill credit program, the PSC leveraged $250 million from the FY 2023 Enacted State Budget to require utilities to provide a one-time credit to customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program that will eliminate unpaid utility bills that have accrued through May 1, 2022. The program also authorizes the same relief for any eligible low-income customers that enroll in EAP by Dec. 31, 2022.
Since March 2020, the number of customers more than 60 days behind in their electric and gas utility payments (i.e., in arrears) and the total dollar amount of arrears has grown to unprecedented levels.
Low-income customer credits are expected to be posted to customer accounts beginning Aug. 1, and consumers can expect to see the credit on their next billing cycle. Credits will be received by the vast majority of low-income customers of the major electric and gas companies on their August bills.
More than 327,000 low-income New York households will directly benefit from the program.
Under the bill credit program, all state assistance available for utility bill assistance will be coordinated to ensure maximum benefits to ratepayers and to avoid duplication of efforts.
This includes relief available to low-income customers from the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to reduce unpaid utility bills, estimated at $100 million, coupled with $250 million from the New York State budget appropriation directed to utilities to eliminate pandemic-related unpaid utility bills for low-income households.
Utility shareholders have provided more than $36 million in contributions to benefit ratepayers. The bill credit program is estimated to cost the major utility ratepayers $181 million after they are allocated their share of the budget appropriation, and customer credits and shareholder contributions that reduce the program cost are applied.
This one-time, low-income utility bill credit, which will be applied to affected customers’ bills by the utilities, requires no action by existing low-income customers enrolled in the EAP to receive the benefit. PSEG Long Island and the municipal utilities have been allocated $10.4 million of the $250 million appropriated in the budget to be used for the bill credit program for low-income customers. The PSC anticipates a future proposal by consumer groups and stakeholders to address the substantial increase in unpaid electric and gas utility bills for remaining residential and non-residential customers resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the overall work to reduce unpaid electric and gas utility bills, Hochul recently launched a new initiative between OTDA and the major utilities to identify more low-income households to enroll in the EAP program, which provides utility bill discounts that save participating households hundreds of dollars per year on utility costs.
Any newly eligible low-income customer that enrolls in EAP before Dec. 31, 2022, will be included in the bill credit program.
“ Governor Hochul has been steadfast in her drive to help consumers. To address this growing problem, the PSC has approved measures to strengthen and improve utility energy affordability programs to reduce consumer energy burden and address low-income customer needs,” Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian remarked.
“ Governor Hochul has made it a priority to get struggling households the assistance they need to address hardships caused by the economic effects of the pandemic. We are proud to partner on this effort to help pay off the utility arrears of tens of thousands of our fellow New Yorkers and ensure that more low-income households have access to discounts moving forward through the Energy Affordability Program,” Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz added.
