Budget holdups settled

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul briefs reporters Tuesday on budget negotiatons in the Capitol Red Room. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and legislative leaders reached a “conceptual agreement” on a roughly $229 billion state budget on Thursday, nearly a month after the official deadline.

The framework includes changes to New York’s bail laws, new charter schools in the city, increased crackdowns on illegal cannabis shops and a bump for the state’s minimum wage, the governor said Thursday. The budget also has $1 billion to assist the city’s migrant crisis.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.