ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has declared a state of emergency in New York because of a significant number of migrants seeking shelter in New York City, as city officials plan to send some of those migrants to communities upstate.

That emergency declaration comes as New York City hosts nearly 37,000 migrants sent north from the U.S.-Mexico border, with about 1,500 coming in the last seven days. The influx of migrants, many of whom are adult men bused north from Texas by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, has strained the city’s social safety net and packed traditional shelters.

