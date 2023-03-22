Hochul doubles down on bail reform

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Mike Groll/Governor‚Äôs Office/TNS

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is doubling down on her proposals to amend the state’s bail laws, even in the face of unified opposition to such changes from Democratic leadership in the legislature.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Hochul cited newly released crime data for 2022, showing that while the rate of shootings and murders in New York has dropped to roughly pre-pandemic levels, other violent crimes known as “index crimes” have become more common.

