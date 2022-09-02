Hochul backs all N.Y. Democrats in congressional bids

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul speaks during a press conference at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton in July. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul endorsed the state’s list of Democratic congressional candidates, throwing her name behind Matt Castelli in the 21st District and Steven W. Holden Sr. in the 24th.

The two candidates both accepted the governor’s support.

