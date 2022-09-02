Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul endorsed the state’s list of Democratic congressional candidates, throwing her name behind Matt Castelli in the 21st District and Steven W. Holden Sr. in the 24th.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul endorsed the state’s list of Democratic congressional candidates, throwing her name behind Matt Castelli in the 21st District and Steven W. Holden Sr. in the 24th.
The two candidates both accepted the governor’s support.
Mr. Castelli, the Democratic nominee for the 21st Congressional District, took the endorsement as a chance to highlight his campaign slogan of “country before party,” and criticize his opponent, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, without mentioning the governor’s name at all.
“Momentum is behind our campaign and I am grateful for the strong support we have from democracy-loving Republicans, Independents and Democrats to defeat Stefanik’s extremism and restore true public service to NY-21 in November,” Mr. Castelli said in a statement. “No matter the endorsement, voters know that I will always put country and community before party, something I’ve done throughout my entire career and that Stefanik has always failed to do.”
Mr. Holden, the Democratic nominee for the 24th Congressional District, said he was happy to have the governor’s support in an interview on Wednesday.
“I absolutely support her,” he said. “People will remember, she started her political career here in Western New York, areas covered by this district. There are people of all political stripes there who hold Gov. Hochul in high regard.”
Mr. Holden said he believes she is an inspirational figure for women who want to see themselves represented in positions of power, and said there should be more women in positions of power like she is.
“All of us have talked, the federal Democratic candidates, as you can imagine we get together and compare notes, and we’re excited about the endorsement we got from her,” he said.
