Hochul mulls list of 7 new chief judge candidates

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Mike Groll/Governor's Office/TNS

LOUDONVILLE — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has hit the lowest point in public opinion of her governorship, according to the latest poll from the Siena College Research Institute.

In a statewide opinion poll with results released Tuesday, pollsters found that 45% of voters view the governor unfavorably, while 40% view her favorably. That’s the first time more voters have had a poor opinion of the governor than a good one.

