Airport to handle own security

Syracuse Hancock International Airport TNS

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will be able to establish an airport police force after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Thursday giving the airport new authority to handle its own security.

State Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, and Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, pushed through a bill authorizing the change in June.

