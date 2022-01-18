ALBANY — Tax cuts will be imposed for middle-class New Yorkers two years ahead of schedule, and relief is available to homeowners and small businesses in Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s executive state budget proposal released Tuesday after the state’s recent high ranking in population decline.
Hochul’s executive budget accelerates phasing in a $1.2 billion scheduled tax cut for the middle class two years early, with $162 million fewer in tax receipts by 2023.
“This (means) way more than 6 million middle-class taxpayers getting their much-needed money a lot sooner,” Hochul said Tuesday during her budget address in the state Capitol.
A one-time $2.2 billion program for fall 2022 tax rebate credits for homeowners is budgeted to help ease property tax costs. About 2 million homeowners will be eligible.
The program will operate similarly to the School Tax Relief, or STAR rebate program and the amount paid in property taxes in relation to a person’s income, state Budget Director Robert F. Mujica Jr. said Tuesday.
“Those are relief checks,” he said in the state Capitol after the governor’s speech. “The benefit is a sliding scale.”
The program is capped at $250,000 income, like the STAR benefit.
Property taxes provide one of the greatest sources of revenue streams for county governments.
“The counties are looking for certainty (in budgeting),” Mujica said. “…It helps in long-term budgeting for local governments and also for their debt service and their bond ratings to know that they have a permanent sales tax that is in place. The governor is very focused on helping local governments and wanting to make sure that they have the tools, and this is an easy one that doesn’t cost anything, but gives them certainty.”
A recurring tax relief credit is available to small businesses in Hochul’s budget for entities with fewer than $1.5 million in state-source gross income.
The executive spending plan also includes $250 million earmarked for small business tax credits to assist with expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials were adamant Tuesday that tax hikes put in place for state millionaires and billionaires last year did not add to the state’s outmigration. New York ranked third-highest of all U.S. states for the greatest population decline between 2020 and 2021, losing more than 350,000 residents.
Republicans largely attribute the outmigration to an increase in crime in the state, and cities across the nation, since 2020. Party leaders have used the increase in violent crimes to push for amendments to the state’s cashless bail laws and to campaign as part of their plight to overthrow the Democrats’ supermajority in the Legislature in November.
Mujica briefly noted the rise in crime.
“Crime has been an issue, right? So people don’t know,” he said in response to a reporter’s question about the state’s outmigration.
Mujica mentioned Hochul’s proposed increased funding efforts to combat gun violence, such as efforts to trace firearms, improved data collection, job training, community engagement and other intervention programs. The director quickly summarized additional funding to build affordable housing and address homelessness.
“All of those things are designed, right, to bring back normalcy,” he said. “When you bring that back, we think people will come back.”
Many New Yorkers continue to work remotely — a model that exploded in the wake of the pandemic — which Mujica said has accelerated people moving to other parts of the state or country.
Mujica did not know the number of high-income earners who left the state within the last year because of increased tax rates for millionaires and billionaires imposed last year, but said the state has its highest-recorded number of millionaires.
“Because, overall, the stock market’s doing better, so we’re creating wealth,” he said.
The budget director was confidently positive that the trend to leave the state has to do with pandemic-related uncertainties.
“As COVID goes away, or we figure out how to live with it … all the reasons that people live in New York City come back and then people will still want to live there,” he said Tuesday.
Mujica added that Hochul’s approach to combat the coronavirus “is different than it was before” — a nod to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s heavy hand in keeping businesses shuttered to combat a rising virus infection rate — suggesting it will help ease outmigration.
“We learned more, the restrictions are less and there’s more for people to be able to do,” Mujica said.
