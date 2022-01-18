Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around late. Low near 0F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around late. Low near 0F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.