ALBANY — Nearly a week after blowing past New York’s fiscal deadline, Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders agreed Thursday on the framework of a $220 billion budget that will include a gas tax suspension, to-go cocktails, fast-tracking downstate casinos, bail changes and funds for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
Lawmakers were briefed on the budget by Democratic leaders as several non-controversial budget bills were introduced early in the afternoon, setting the stage for voting to soon begin on the stalled budget measures.
“We have come to a conceptual agreement,” Hochul said during a press conference at the State Capitol. “We’re going to work on language over the next few hours.”
Hochul’s 11th-hour public safety proposals, including overhauls to the state’s cashless bail system, were one of the main sticking points that slowed talks in recent weeks as officials worked on a spending plan to steer the state out of the COVID pandemic.
The governor said that judges will have greater discretion to impose bail for gun charges and defendants with repeat offenses.
New felony gun charges, including sales to minors and possession on school grounds, will also be bail eligible, Hochul said.
Also included in the stalled spending plan will be Hochul’s desire to use roughly $600 million in taxpayer funds for a new Bills stadium, another sticking point that gummed up negotiations last week.
The spending stalemate forced lawmakers to pass a stop gap spending “extender” earlier this week to ensure state workers didn’t miss any paychecks.
The governor touted several policy wins in the final plan, which is about $4 billion higher than Hochul’s original proposal, including $32.8 billion in infrastructure over the next five years, the acceleration of middle class tax cuts and tuition aid for part-time students. An overhaul of the state’s beleaguered ethics oversight panel will also be included.
Better-than-expected tax revenue and federal pandemic relief bolstered the massive spending plan, which also includes billions for child care and health care workers.
Hochul said the state will use $800 million to refuel the depleted COVID rental relief fund and another $250 million for struggling New Yorkers who fell behind on utility payments.
The budget also includes a measure temporarily reducing the state’s gas tax by roughly 16 cents per gallon. The gas tax holiday will run from June 1 through the end of the year.
“This budget will put more money back in people’s pockets,” Hochul said. “We all wanted to make sure that that was the outcome and lift those who have been hardest hit.”
Under the agreement, restaurants will be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks to-go as long as they’re sold along with a “substantial food item.”
“Allowing restaurants and taverns to sell drinks to go will help our members and their employees earn a little extra revenue,”Scott Wexler, executive director of the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, said. “It also provides the public with a convenience that proved extremely popular, and which they’ve come to expect in today’s modern world.”
Several items from Hochul’s initial budget wish list failed to make it into the final agreement, including a four-year extension of mayoral control of city schools.
Mayor Adams had pushed for the extension and also joined Hochul recently in calling for a revamp of a soon-to-expire real estate tax break meant to incentivize affordable housing units. Hochul and Adams’ fellow Democrats, particularly those in the Assembly pushed back on the replacement of the 421-a program.
Advocates railed against the final spending plan over its inclusion of bail overhauls and the absence of additional funds for undocumented workers.
“Throughout this drawn-out budget process, Hochul failed to prioritize the needs of New Yorkers hit hardest by COVID, excluded workers, the homeless, those facing eviction, immigrant families, and victims of our state’s racist and inhumane criminal justice system,” said Jonathan Westin, executive director of New York Communities for Change.
Hochul said several outstanding issues will be addressed later in the legislative session.
