Hochul mum on next step in judge fight

New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul makes an announcement on subway safety during a press conference at Fulton Transit Center on Jan. 27 in New York City. The governor has not said yet how she will handle the rejection of her top judge pick by her fellow Democrats. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Angela Weiss/AFP

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen Hochul has yet to say whether she will sue her fellow Democrats over their rejection of her pick to head the state’s judicial system.

The impasse over the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, lingers on as the governor unveils her budget blueprint this week and battles over bail, housing, taxes and spending are brewing.

