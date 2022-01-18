ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul released the details of a balanced $216.3 billion financial plan for New York’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 on Tuesday — a proposal with historic investments in education and health care and the state’s reserves, or rainy day, funds.
Hochul touted federal aid, increased tax revenues and a bolstered stock market as the factors behind the state’s strong fiscal position.
The Executive Budget provides for annual balanced budget operations through FY 2027.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make thoughtful, purpose-driven investments in our state and in our people that will pay dividends for decades,” Hochul said late Tuesday morning, delivering the annual budget address from the state Capitol. “And that’s exactly what my budget will do.”
Officials estimate 3.1% in state spending growth in the next fiscal year, just below inflation, and to grow by an annual average of 3.6% thereafter through 2027.
School Aid is driving the outyear growth at an average of 5.3% and 5.5% increase in Medicaid offset by slower growth in other local aid programs and agency operations, according to the governor’s office Tuesday.
Hochul recommended a record $31.2 billion in school aid for academic year 2023 — an increase of $2.1 billion, or 7.1%. The growth reflects a $1.6 billion, or 8.1%, increase in Foundation Aid, including a 3% minimum annual increase to fully funded districts that would not receive a Foundation Aid increase under current law, according to the governor’s office.
This time last year, the Budget Division projected a $17 billion deficit through the same time period on the heels of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state will make investments in its reserve fund each year until New York has at least 15% of its operating spending funds, or $118.8 billion, for its rainy day account.
“As I learned working on 14 balanced municipal budgets — which was much smaller numbers, but with the same philosophy — you have to prepare for the rainy days, even when there’s not a cloud in the sky,” Hochul said. “Because the rain, or, where I come from, the snow, eventually does fall. So we’re prepared for the downturns as well.”
The executive plan includes $95.5 billion in the general fund and a Capital Budget of $18.6 billion.
The governor also proposed:
• $2.2 billion for property tax relief
• $2 billion for pandemic recovery initiatives
• $1 billion to enlarge the DOT capital plan
• $1 billion for health care transformation
• $1.2 billion for bonuses for health care/frontline workers
• $350 million for pandemic relief for businesses and theater/musical arts
Hochul $7 billion-plus proposals are not expected to permanently elevate state expenditures with investments deployed over several years, according to budget officials.
Budget Director Robert Mujica will hold a budget discussion and take questions from reporters at noon.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.