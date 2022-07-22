Hochul backs Driscoll to continue as NYPA chief

Justin E. Driscoll, New York Power Authority interim president and CEO. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WHITE PLAINS — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is recommending that the interim tag be removed for Justin E. Driscoll and he be named president and chief executive officer of the New York Power Authority.

The appointment by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.