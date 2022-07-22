WHITE PLAINS — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is recommending that the interim tag be removed for Justin E. Driscoll and he be named president and chief executive officer of the New York Power Authority.
The appointment by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
“At a time when New York is leading the fight against climate change and rapidly transitioning to clean energy, NYPA needs strong visionary leadership at the highest level,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “Justin Driscoll brings that expertise to lead the nation’s largest state-owned utility and harness New York’s energy resources to support our climate goals and promote economic development. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Justin to set New York on this extraordinary path forward.”
“I am honored to have the full confidence of Governor Hochul to lead the New York Power Authority as we advance the state’s nation leading transition to a clean energy economy,” Mr. Driscoll said in a statement. “With the extraordinary team of dedicated staff at NYPA and under the leadership of the Governor, New York is poised, now more than ever, to create a resilient, reliable and clean energy infrastructure for years to come.”
Mr. Driscoll replaced former President and Chief Executive Officer Gil C. Quiniones, who announced his resignation in October to accept a position as CEO of Commonwealth Edison Company — the largest electric utility in Illinois, and the sole electric provider in Chicago and much of Northern Illinois.
Mr. Quiniones had served as NYPA president and CEO for 10 of his 14 years with the authority. He had been appointed in 2011 under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, taking over for former NYPA President and CEO Richard M. Kessel.
During its October meeting, the NYPA Board of Trustees approved Mr. Driscoll’s appointment as interim president and CEO.
“It’s a great honor to serve as the interim president and CEO of the New York Power Authority,” he told trustees following his appointment. “As you all know, I’ve been at this table with you for the last 7½ years. The general counsel role is in many ways a behind-the-scenes role, but I’ve been here as an adviser to the board and to senior management. I’ve learned from the board. I’ve learned from my colleagues on executive management. I know the board, I know what makes you tick, how you think, what you want to see from the organization.”
He previously served as chief legal officer of NYPA. Before joining NYPA, Mr. Driscoll was engaged in the private practice of law and represented clients that included Fortune 500 companies, governmental entities and energy companies, in complex commercial litigation and regulatory matters.
Gov. Hochul’s recommendation comes after a national search and recognizes the work Mr. Driscoll has accomplished in the previous year.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.