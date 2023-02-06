Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens.
Hochul in a visit to Syracuse on Monday said her budget proposal includes $10 million to help begin the first three phases of the project to create a new 15th Ward.
The money will help develop 370 units of new housing in the first three phases of an anticipated multi-year, 12-phase project.
The first three phases will include the redevelopment of an area bordered by South State and South Townsend streets, between East Adams Street and Burt Street, according to planners.
“This is going to be gorgeous,” Hochul said of the planned improvements. “A once thrilling neighborhood, divided by a highway. Now we are going to start fixing the wrongs of the past.”
The plan would demolish and replace Pioneer Homes — the state’s oldest public housing project — along with the McKinney Manor and Central Village public housing developments over the next 10 years.
The work would coincide with the $2.25 billion project to demolish the elevated portion of Interstate 81 in Syracuse and replace it with a tree-lined boulevard through the heart of the city.
A public-private partnership would gradually replace public housing with a mix of public housing and market-rate homes. The new neighborhood would include low-rise apartments and townhouses and amenities like childcare, job training, education, recreation, retail and green space.
Planners say the idea is to create a neighborhood with housing for low, moderate and high-income residents.
A nonprofit called Blueprint 15 unveiled a master plan for the region last year. The group was formed by the city, the Syracuse Housing Authority and the Allyn Foundation, which is focused on fighting poverty.
Hochul, speaking at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown Monday morning, said she planned to join Mayor Ben Walsh later in the day on a tour of the neighborhood.
The governor’s office said it did not know what other sources of public or private funding have been secured to start the first three phases of the project.
In addition to the funding announced Monday, the state plans to make a tax-exempt bond program available to developers through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal agency.
The full 12-phase redevelopment plan would affect an entire neighborhood spanning 118 acres on 27 blocks. The neighborhood is home to more than 4,000 people who live in more than 1,000 units of public housing.
Syracuse officials said they expect public and private investment in the neighborhood and its people will exceed $1 billion by the time the redevelopment is completed.
The governor said her budget would also deliver $36 million to Onondaga Community College for three major projects.
The largest portion of that money, about $15 million, would help to expand OCC’s School of Health.
OCC also would receive $5 million to support the construction of six clean rooms for training students in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry.
The college is expected to play a significant role in training workers needed by Micron Technology to support its $100 billion development of a complex of computer chip plants in the town of Clay.
The governor said her budget proposal also includes:
State funding of $5 million for the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation to create a revolving loan fund for small- to mid-size city businesses.
An additional $5 million for Syracuse’s Flexible Finance Program to support economic development in the city.
A $1 million grant to expand the Syracuse Build Pathways to Apprenticeship program to support building trades apprenticeships in Syracuse.
About $14 million for the New York State Fairgrounds to use on maintenance of its buildings and infrastructure upgrades.
$7 million to construct two comfort stations at the campgrounds and make other improvements at Selkirk Shores State Park in Oswego County.
$5 million for boardwalk and beach access improvements at Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville.
