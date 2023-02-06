$10M proposed for Syracuse ward

A state Department of Transportation bridge maintenance team works on the Interstate 81 exit to I-690 West in June. syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens.

Hochul in a visit to Syracuse on Monday said her budget proposal includes $10 million to help begin the first three phases of the project to create a new 15th Ward.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

