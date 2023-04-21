Hochul’s housing plan dropped from budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touts her housing plan during a visit to Syracuse on Feb. 6. N. Scott Trimble | strimble syracuse.com

Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s plan to boost affordable housing in New York is off the table in state budget negotiations, striking a blow to one of the governor’s signature initiatives to address a statewide housing crisis.

Assembly Democrats were told in their conference meeting Thursday that the housing plan will be put aside in order to break a budget impasse, Assembly member Pam Hunter, D-Syracuse, confirmed Friday.

