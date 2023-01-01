ALBANY — Anyone would be allowed to officiate at a New York wedding under a law approved last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who in a year-end flurry of bill signings also gave her OK to bills that encourage safer street designs and crack down on pandemic-related fraud.
The new marriage law allows anyone over the age of 18 to apply for a “one-day designation” that authorizes them to solemnize a single marriage.
“Couples in New York will now have the opportunity to be married by their friends or family — allowing them to further engage their loved ones on their special day,” sponsor Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D- Bronx) said in a statement.
The new marriage law takes effect at the end of March — in time for spring weddings.
Another bill signed on Wednesday will promote safer street designs by increasing state funding for “Complete Streets” projects, which incorporate a holistic approach to street design.
The state will provide additional tax dollars to municipalities that approve “Complete Street” designs, such as roadways planned with sidewalks, paved shoulders suitable for use by bicyclists, lane striping, bicycle lanes, signage, crosswalks, and other traffic-calming measures.
The funding measure builds on a 2011 law meant to encourage towns and cities across the state to reexamine street safety.
“This law will empower local governments to pursue more of these projects by reducing their cost burden and increasing the state’s share of funding for these projects,” Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy said.
“If our goal is to build strong, multi-modal walkable communities while reducing transportation-sector emissions, complete street design is a proven component for achieving that objective.”
Hochul also signed off on a legislative package meant to crack down on fraudsters who take advantage of state emergencies.
The new laws will increase rewards for reporting bad behavior and bump up penalties for those who commit fraud and price gouging during state emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” the governor said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down on bad actors and their deceitful attempts to turn a profit during emergencies.”
