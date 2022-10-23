Law will better help domestic violence victims

New York Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Feb. 8 in Albany. Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul/TNS

 Mike Groll

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul recently signed a comprehensive package of legislation that will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence by ensuring guns are seized from abusive partners and protecting the confidentiality of survivors.

Hochul signed the five bills into law alongside survivors, advocates and legislative champions at Union Settlement, a nonprofit serving survivors in East Harlem.

