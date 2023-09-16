Hochul signs three employee rights laws

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed three workers right’s bills into law on Thursday, meant to give workers more information on the benefits they’re entitled to and protect their personal information.

In an announcement on Thursday, the governor said she had signed the three bills into law, putting them into immediate effect. The first requires that employers give notice about unemployment eligibility to the people they fire, furlough, lay off or reduce paid hours for. It would ensure that any employee who is made eligible for temporary or full unemployment is made aware of that eligibility.

