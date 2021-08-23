ALBANY — When New Yorkers wake up Tuesday morning, history will have been made overnight.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, 62, took the reins as the 57th governor of New York — the first woman to lead the state — in a 12:01 a.m. Tuesday private swearing-in in the state Capitol in Albany after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace Aug. 10 following the state attorney general’s Aug. 3 report that concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women, including multiple former and state employees.
“There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situations involving me,” Cuomo said during a 15-minute pre-taped farewell address Monday, adding government and the press condemning a person without facts undermines the justice system.
“The attorney general’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic and it worked,” Cuomo said. “There was a political and media stampede, but the truth will out in time. Of that, I am confident.”
Representatives from state Attorney General Letitia James’s office defend the thoroughness and fairness of the report’s findings while Cuomo’s counsel continues to hold public briefings and make statements to discredit the damning accusations.
State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore will swear in Hochul, a Democrat, after Cuomo’s term expires at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
A ceremonial swearing-in will follow in the Capitol at 10 a.m. with DiFiore, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. Reporters will be in attendance and allowed a brief availability to ask questions.
Hochul will privately meet with Heastie, D-Bronx; and Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; in the Capitol at 10:30 a.m. to discuss legislative procedures and plans going forward under the new administration.
Hochul will deliver a virtual address to New Yorkers at 3 p.m. in the Capitol’s Red Room near the governor’s offices on the second floor to discuss her plans for the state over the next 16 months. The speech is closed to the press and members of the public.
The incoming governor announced the first appointed senior staffers who will advise and work in her administration Monday.
Karen Persichilli Keogh, the managing director and head of state and local government relations with JPMorgan Chase, will be appointed as secretary to the governor.
Elizabeth Fine, the executive vice president and general counsel of Empire State Development — the state’s economic development agency — will be appointed counsel to the governor.
“Karen Persichilli Keogh and Elizabeth Fine bring the depth of knowledge, leadership and experience that it will take to meet the challenges New Yorkers face,” Hochul said in a statement Monday. “As governor, I will assemble a strong team to turn the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it’s defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated or strengthening our economy.”
Persichilli Keogh formerly worked as a senior staffer to 2016 presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and oversaw the transition of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Keogh oversaw Clinton’s campaign for her 2006 Senate re-election.
Keogh has said she managed $2 billion in global philanthropic investments as the head of global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Keogh’s husband, Mike, is a partner at lobbying firm Bolton-St. John’s. Giorgio DeRosa, the father of Cuomo’s top aide, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is a partner at the firm.
Fine, who will serve as Hochul’s leading counsel, served as special counsel to President Bill Clinton in 1993 and was a counsel to the Clinton-Gore campaign. She also served as general counsel of the New York City Council from 2006-2014 and seven years at the U.S. Justice Department as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Policy under Clinton’s administration.
Late last week, Hochul’s staff posted a blanket request at ny.gov/join-our-team seeking qualified people to submit resumes to work in the new governor’s administration.
“We will need all hands on deck to refocus our efforts in helping to move the chamber and our state forward while ensuring an inclusive, safe and supportive culture for everyone throughout state government,” according to the post.
Hochul promised New Yorkers she would purge the Executive Chamber, turning over any employees named in the attorney general’s report who encouraged the toxic environment during an address to New Yorkers in the Capitol on Aug. 11.
Hochul is expected to vet and interview state agency department heads appointed under Gov. Cuomo within the first 45 days of her administration.
Outgoing Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Monday morning Cuomo has no plans to run for public office again, The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported.
Hochul has promised to select a lieutenant governor from New York City. She has not given other details but is expected to announce the replacement for her position in the coming days.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
