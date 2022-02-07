KINGSTON — The statewide mandate requiring people wear face masks or show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter a New York business will be changing soon, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Monday, adding she will be announcing an update to the order in the coming days.
Executive aides and health officials said they would evaluate the Dec. 13 mandate issued by state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett set to expire Thursday on a two-week basis.
The governor is preparing New Yorkers for relaxed pandemic safety measures as the state’s daily COVID positivity rate declined to 4.2% Monday — its lowest since before Thanksgiving and the following winter surge, which peaked at 23% in early January.
“I’ll be making an announcement on Wednesday about one of our mask or vaccination requirements,” Gov. Hochul said Monday afternoon during an unrelated briefing in Ulster County about last Friday’s winter storm.
The mandate was put into place after the discovery of the more contagious omicron COVID variant in late November.
“We saw signs omicron could be wildly contagious ... so we put protections in place,” Gov. Hochul added. “We’ll be having a conversation about that if you can just hold until Wednesday’s news conference.”
The specific time and location of Wednesday’s briefing will be announced late Tuesday.
Face masks continue to be required for any person age 2 or older who enters a New York school building, including all students, faculty and staff after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced Monday the state’s school mask mandate will be lifted in one month.
“We are going to assess our situation here in New York,” said Gov. Hochul, stressing New Jersey’s mandate will end in four more weeks.
“I’m going to continue to head in that direction,” she added. “That is our goal, but I’m going to continue looking at the metrics. ... Literally weeks ago [hospitals] were overwhelmed with patients and not having sufficient staff, so I have a lot of metrics I’m examining right now, but that doesn’t mean we will get to that place. It’s too preliminary to talk about it.”
The governor has long avoided naming a specific virus positivity rate, hospitalization level or other pandemic metric to indicate when the state will relax the requirement.
Virus hospitalizations continue to decline in the state’s 10 regions.
“Hospitalizations are getting better all across the state,” Gov. Hochul said. “That is the number I watched to make sure we have the capacity. We are trending in a very, very good direction.”
Gov. Hochul maintained her position that the requirement will be relaxed when the vaccination rate increases for school-aged children ages 5 to 11.
About 34% of New York children in that age group were vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.
“Let’s get more children vaccinated so they have that suit of armor they need to be protected,” the governor said.
State Republican leaders immediately issued statements blasting the governor for keeping the mandate in place any longer.
“As states and entire nations drop pandemic-era restrictions, Gov. Kathy Hochul is fighting tooth and nail to keep her unconstitutional mask mandate in place,” Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said in a statement. “At the same time, these politicians and bureaucrats in New York and around the nation hypocritically flout their own rules, appearing maskless in photo ops with children who are forced to mask up in school all day.
“We know these decisions are not based in science, they are based solely on political science. Enough is enough — it’s time for Gov. Hochul to stop the insanity, end the mandates and let New Yorkers return to normal.”
