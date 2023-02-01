Hochul unveils $277B spending plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a $227 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday as she provided details about her plans to boost affordable housing, address public safety and keep the Empire State solvent.

The governor’s fiscal plan includes roughly $1 billion to help New York City handle the migrant crisis and new revenue streams to aid the MTA as well as increases to state school aid and a proposal to raise cigarette taxes.

