Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul addresses New Yorkers on the asylum-seeker crisis from the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany on Aug. 24. Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

WASHINGTON — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul took her concerns about the ongoing crush of people seeking asylum in New York City to the White House on Wednesday afternoon, where officials agreed to make some progress on securing work permits for eligible migrants.

The governor met with White House Chief of Staff Jeffrey D. Zients but not with President Joseph R. Biden. Hochul and Biden administration officials spoke for about two hours, and according to a record of the meeting issued Wednesday night by the White House, officials came to an agreement on three aspects of the crisis; work authorizations, federal assistance for departments, and a joint call on Congress to create more programs to assist migrants and reform the national immigration system.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.