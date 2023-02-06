Hochul wants county clerks to keep more DMV revenue

New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul looks to give the state’s county clerks a bigger share of DMV revenues. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Angela Weiss/AFP

A former county clerk is answering calls from New York county clerks to increase the local share of revenue from services provided at county Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

Gov. Kathleen Hochul, who served as Erie County clerk from 2007 to 2011, wants county clerks to keep 10.75% of the revenue collected from DMV transactions. The proposed change is part of Hochul’s 2023-24 executive budget proposal and is projected to increase the counties’ revenue share by $13 million a year, according to the state Division of Budget.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.