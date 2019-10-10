HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man has been charged with reporting to state police that he had been involved in a motorcycle accident that never occurred.
Abraham T. Gray, 34, is charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and second-degree criminal impersonation after being charged Wednesday based on a warrant.
Police said Mr. Gray contacted Franklin County 911 emergency dispatchers on July 28 and reported that he had been involved in an accident on County Route 38, near Powers Road, in the town of Constable. He was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, for treatment of a knee injury.
However, police allege they determined no accident had occurred at the location Mr. Gray claimed and that his knee injury occurred from another unspecified incident.
Mr. Gray was arraigned in Constable Town and released under the supervision of the Franklin County Probation Department. Because he had active bench warrant from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, he was taken to their department to answer the warrant. Further information about the warrant was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.