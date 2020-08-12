HOGANSBURG — Three men — including one from Hogansburg — were arrested last week for their alleged roles in a $46.8 million money laundering scheme, which involved the smuggling of cut rag tobacco from the United States into Canada.
Edgar M. Baker Jr., 46, of Southern Pines, N.C., Jeffrey Doctor, 48, of Washington, D.C., and Carey Terrance, 39, of Hogansburg, were arrested following their July 23 indictment on one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or twice the value of the funds involved in the scheme, and a term of supervised release of up to three years, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The indictment alleges that between 2013 and 2016, the three defendants worked together, and with others, to acquire cut rag tobacco and smuggle it into Canada. Upon its arrival in Canada, the tobacco was then made into contraband cigarettes. Scheme members made substantial profits and avoided taxes and duties from selling the contraband cigarettes, and used some of their profits to buy more cut rag tobacco, which was sent into Canada, U.S. attorneys said.
Funds to purchase the cut rag tobacco were sent from Canada, often through the Northern District of New York, to North Carolina, according to the release. Once purchased, the tobacco was delivered to warehouses and buildings in the Northeast region of the United States, including on the Akwesasne St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, Franklin County, where it was staged to be smuggled into Canada.
Each truckload of tobacco in the scheme — totaling over 18 million pounds — was worth roughly $3 million in lost tax revenue for the Canadian and Quebecois governments.
The announcement of the arrests and indictments was made Wednesday by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Kevin Kelly; and Special Agent In Charge, New York Field Office, Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation (IRS-CID) Jonathan D. Larsen.
This case is being investigated by HSI and IRS-CID, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.
