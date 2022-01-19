WATERTOWN — Homelessness persists both nationally and locally, with residential closings last year spurring Jefferson County community members to want to help out.
A facet of addressing the issue is finding out how many people are homeless and reporting an accurate count to the federal government so funding can be allocated.
The Point-in-Time count is an annual survey of homeless people in the United States conducted in January by local agencies on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In Jefferson County, the Watertown Urban Mission takes the reins on local outreach each year. The CARE Center, located within the Urban Mission at 247 Factory St., will serve as a hub for its Homeless No More survey and outreach efforts on Jan. 27.
“It’s really important that we kind of have a handle on the number because as we are able to identify the number, it leads to additional funding and programming opportunities to provide services,” said Dawn M. Cole, executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission. “Here at the CARE Center we’ll have a number of agencies here on Jan. 27. We’ll have virtually every agency in the community including North Country Family Health, Victims Assistance Center, Mental Health Association, Veterans Peer to Peer, CAPC, Catholic Charities, Transitional Living Services, Citizen Advocates and more.”
Volunteers will partner up in the Urban Mission before heading out, armed with survey questions, to identify those experiencing homelessness and connect them with resources.
Volunteers will also have supplies in “Code Blue Kits” to distribute to those they encounter and anyone who goes to the CARE Center. Ms. Cole said there will be roughly 70 kits available. The kits consist of a duffle bag filled with bottles of water, shelf-stable snacks, blankets and personal care items. Local churches, including First Presbyterian Church and Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, purchased items for the kits. Community members have also donated items for the kits.
The name for the kits, Ms. Cole said, comes from temperatures dipping below 32 degrees, forcing people without a place to stay to approach the county Department of Social Services. The agency has to put them up, regardless of their status.
“The sad fact is that this winter, we have more people than ever placed in motels and now we have fewer motels, so it equates to sometimes people having to share rooms with strangers and all these kinds of things,” Ms. Cole said. “In order to count you, we have to ask you a few questions, so I like to be able to say, ‘Can we go over these questions together? You’re giving me something of value, so I’ve got something I can give to you.’”
Winter coats will also be available to those in need next week, no questions asked.
In a normal January, Ms. Cole said, a common perspective is that there are no homeless people in the north country because they couldn’t survive. This year, she said, all bets are off.
As she described it, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has a strict definition of Category 1 homelessness, meaning that on the night preceding the Point-in-Time Count, a person sleeping outside or sleeping in some structure unfit for human habitation is “literally homeless.” The north country doesn’t typically see much Category 1 homelessness in the winter, which is why the Urban Mission spearheaded an effort over the summer to conduct another survey. This winter, Ms. Cole said there are more reports of people who are somehow surviving outside and looking for places to tuck into at night.
“I kind of need to hear from the community where they’re seeing people to help us make sure we’re making the most of our outreach,” she said. “The Mission is very much open to people reaching out and telling us where we should look.”
Wednesday morning beginning at 11 a.m., the first of two training sessions took place for those volunteering to hit the streets next Thursday and survey the homeless. Ashley N. Wilson, peer team supervisor at the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County, took the lead with a Powerpoint presentation covering common causes of homelessness in America; facts on homelessness; safety practices for all involved; and outreach principles, including giving choice to engage, not making promises, person-centered approaches and being trauma informed.
“To me, homelessness can’t be solved by one agency or one person,” she said. “It’s our community coming together and seeing what we all can do.”
The next training for the Point-in-Time survey will be at 1 p.m. Friday.
In attendance at Wednesday’s training were Sarah Yerdon, a Getting Ahead graduate and facilitator at the Mission; Cher VanBrocklin, housing program director at the Mission; Jennifer Bladek of the Mental Health Association; Amanda Serrano, program associate at ACR Health; and Carolina Diaz, Northern New York Harm Reduction supervisor for ACR Health.
“We have a lot of homeless people that come to us for services because they’re in active addiction,” Ms. Serrano said of ACR Health. “We’re just trying to help wherever we can.”
According to Ms. Cole, street outreach will be particularly focused on the early morning hours when people are moving about, but the resource fair at the CARE Center will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ms. Bladek said her hope is to raise community awareness that just because you don’t see people literally out on the sidewalk, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t a lot of people in need of housing. Having been in some sticky situations herself, housing has been a passion of hers for a while. She said the area does not have enough available housing and it seems like it keeps losing more housing without gaining any.
A 2020 fire at the Rainbow Motel in Pamelia and the 2021 closings of the Relax Inn, Route 11 in the town of Watertown, and 661 Factory St. Inn & Lodging in Watertown, have resulted in even fewer housing options for vulnerable populations.
“I hate to say the word blessing with 661 Factory St., but if there could be a silver lining, it’s that it really shed a spotlight and opened people’s eyes to the fact that there is a homeless issue here in our local community,” Ms Cole said. “There’s a lot of folks out there that want to help, it’s just a matter of kind of harnessing energy and figuring out what’s the best way to help.”
