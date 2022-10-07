State police and Malone Village Police secured a home in Owls head at the corner of Brown-Benoit Road and County Route 27 as part of the investigation into an alleged fatal stabbing on Elm Street in Malone Thursday night. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

MALONE — State police confirmed Friday morning that a homicide is currently under investigation in Malone.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, according to an email from Troop B’s press information office in Ray Brook.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.