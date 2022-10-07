MALONE — State police confirmed Friday morning that a homicide is currently under investigation in Malone.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening, according to an email from Troop B’s press information office in Ray Brook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MALONE — State police confirmed Friday morning that a homicide is currently under investigation in Malone.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening, according to an email from Troop B’s press information office in Ray Brook.
State troopers are assisting members of the Malone Village Police Department and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office with the investigation into the homicide that occurred on Thursday night.
Brandi M. Ashley, a public information officer with Troop B said the incident took place on Elm Street in the village.
Ashley said no further information is available to be released to the public at this time.
“I can confirm state police are working on an incident that occurred on Elm Street in the village,” Ashley said, “This is an ongoing investigation.”
A subsequent press release from Major Ruben A. Oliver, the state police’s Troop B commander, provided further details on Thursday night’s homicide.
Malone Village Police responded to the area around 215 Elm Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a possible homicide, according to the press release, which states village police have been working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the homicide.
The investigation remains in its early stages but there is no danger to the public, according to the press release.
Village Police are requesting members of the public who live on Elm, Beman, Roby and Walker streets to check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 9 to 10 p.m., on Thursday night, according to the press release.
Additionally, village police are asking the public to report any suspicious items found on their properties, according to the press release.
If anyone has any information regarding Thursday night’s homicide they are asked to contact Malone Village Police at 518-483-2424.
This story will be updated.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.